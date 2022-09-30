Search

30 Sept 2022

The Garda Band is coming to Laois for a special concert

Famed Garda Band one of the big attractions at Clonmel Band Spectacular on Sunday

The Band of An Garda Siochana

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

A very special concert is due to take place to mark the Centenary of An Garda Síochána in Laois on Friday, October 21.

The Laois Offaly Divisional Gala Concert in aid of Laois Hospice and Cara Curley Fund will be held in SS Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise. 

The event, featuring the Garda Band, will both mark the Centenary of An Garda Síochána and benefit both Laois Hospice and the Cara Curley fund.  

An Garda Síochána are encouraging everyone to come out to support this very worthy cause.  Tickets cost €10 and are available at Eventbrite. Doors open at 8pm.

Tickets  can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-garda-siochana-portlaoise-centenary-gala-concert-tickets-427228992417?aff=eand&fbclid=IwAR0bWZkMTespNjSCaPDzxWpALsvzIUioQ1h-BbkMDc68fwKHSRg6nuglr5o

