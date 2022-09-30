Search

30 Sept 2022

St Joesphs edge out Stradbally to win U17 Laois Football Championship

St Joesphs edge out Stradbally to win U17 Laois Football Championship

Mark Comerford

30 Sept 2022 10:34 PM

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

St Joseph’s are the Midlands Park Hotel Laois Under 17 Football Champions, having come through a gripping encounter with Stradbally to win 1-10 to 0-11.

Stradbally Parish Gaels 0-11

St Joseph’s 1-10

There was a real buzz around the game as both sides came through their Semi Finals in fine form. Stradbally almost double-scored Mountmellick, while St Joseph’s dominated Portlaoise in a one-sided affair.

The first half saw a lot of delicate, clever passing from both sides as they tried to unlock the opposition. But each attack was met with heroic defending from both teams as the rain fell in a packed O’Moore Park. There was very little between the sides as St Joseph’s led by a single point at half time, 0-6 to 0-5.

St Joseph’s cam out of the blocks with intent as Michael Fleming punched the ball into the Stradbally net just 15 seconds into the second half. Everything went up a gear after that as the patience of the first half was replaced with pace and physicality.

A single point separated the teams in stoppage time at the end of the game, but a Sam Lynch point in the last seconds was the cushion St Joseph’s needed to win as the crowd erupted in triumph. 

News

