Lifesaving support for Laois parents

Laois parents are promised advice on first aid that could save a child's life in an emergency as part of a new set of talks run by the Laois and Offaly library services.

The organisers say the Paediatric First Aid session will focus focus on "lifesaving topics and medical emergencies". It will cover and demonstrate the two main lifesaving topics: ifnfant and child CPR and how to deal with a choking infant or child.

Other medical emergencies such as burns/scalds, bleeding, seizures, breaks and fractures will also be discussed, with participants also been given the opportunity to ask questions of the instructors.

The webinar will be delivered by Parent First Aid which was set up by Peter Finnegan following his own medical emergency in October 2014, when his son, aged two at the time, started choking on a piece of fruit in the family home.

This experience spurred Peter into enrolling in a First Aid class but unable to find anything suitable, he made the decision to set up Parent First Aid.

This event takes place on Thursday, October 6 at 8 pm To make a booking please visit the link https://www.tickettailor.com/events/offalylibraries/ to register for Zoom link.