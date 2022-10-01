Search

01 Oct 2022

Funding not available for new Laois Courthouse confirms justice minister

Funding not available for new Laois Courthouse confirms justice minister

The old building in Portlaoise has caused anti-social behaviour and traffic problems in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

01 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that funding is not available to build a new courthouse in Portlaoise. 

Laois Offaly TD Deputy Charlie Flanagan asked the Minister for Justice about the status of the new courthouse in Portlaoise in a parliamentary question earlier this month.

The Courts Service has purchased a site in Portlaoise for new building to replace the existing building. It is nearly a decade since it acknowledge that the Main Street building is no longer suitable. Its replacement is also in the Government's national development plan.

In his quesiton, Dep Flanagan asked if she would ensure that the additional funding is delivered in order that the project is completed in a timely manner. The Fine Gael TD asked his successor if she will make a statement on the matter.

In a written response, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee explained the situation with regards to the courthouses and other projects around Ireland funded by her Department.

 “As the Deputy will be aware, the Government's revised National Development Plan 2021-2030 includes a number of Courts Service projects to be completed during the period of the plan, including:  ICT projects to support the Courts Service Modernisation Programme;  Provision of further new or refurbished courthouses in cities and county towns where facilities remain substandard. Locations where investment is needed include Galway City, Wicklow Town, Portlaoise, Tralee, Roscommon, Naas, Bray, Navan, Swords, Tallaght and Dun Laoghaire. In some of these locations, the proposed projects will include the provision of facilities for Regional Family Law Centres;  Family Law Complex on Hammond Lane to be developed by PPP; A new Children’s Court in Dublin; and  Modernisation of the Four Courts complex.”

The Courthouse in Portlaoise seems unlikely to get funding until at least 2026 as Minister McEntee informed Dep Flanagan that “the priority project for the period up to 2025 is the proposed new Family Law Complex in Hammond Lane.”

“Specifically in relation to Portlaoise, as the Deputy will be aware, the current courthouse is located in the town centre. The site at Kylekiproe will be used to build a new courthouse once funding becomes available,” she said.

The campaign to relocate the courthouse is driven by a number of factors including the public order problems it has created in the town centre.

News

