Focus your lens on the new Laois bog calendar for 2023

Have your photo featured and help preserve a Laois bog!

That's the invite from the Abbeyleix Bog Project who are getting ready to publish the popular annual calendar of pictures from the Laois environmental oasis saved from the peat machines.

The Project explained what you have to do to make the cut.

"Abbeyleix Bog Project invites you to submit your photos for inclusion in our 2023 calendar which we intend to create and make available for purchase by Christmas. It will be our fourth!

"We want photos of flora, fauna and landscapes taken at the bog. In order to have a selection of photos to suit each month, please submit photos from across the seasons. Photos from any camera device are welcomed.

"The committee will select 12 photos (1 per calendar month) from all photos submitted to be included in the calendar," the said.

There are some rules to avoid confusion:

- All photos must have been taken on Abbeyleix Bog.

- Each photographer should submit no more than three photos for consideration.

- Photos should be in landscape orientation.

- Please include name and date that photo was taken.

- Photos should be submitted in low resolution initially by email and we will request the larger file if your photo has been successful.

- No photo entry should include watermarks.

- Successful photos will be credited on the calendar.

- Photos must be submitted by 6pm on Friday 21st of October to be considered for inclusion.

The committee says its final decision is final and all photos should be submitted in good faith.

Calendars will be made available for purchase, all proceeds will go towards funding conservation activities at Abbeyleix Bog Project.

Entries accepted by email to: info@abbeyleixbog.ie