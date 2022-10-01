Flooding at Laois house will not be 'easy fix'

Drainage work is needed to tackle flooding at a house near Mountrath but it won’t be an easy fix.

That’s what county councillors said a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials regarding flooding issues at Jackie Byrne’s residence, Ringstown, Mountrath on the R423’’

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, raised the issue in a motion. He said water is flowing into the property during rain. He said other residents are impacted and asked for some drainage work.

He was supported by Cllr James Kelly, Fine Gael, though he cautioned that a solution may not be easy to find.

“It’s not an easy fix,” he said at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Nevertheless, he said work should be done as soon as possible.

In reply, Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said a suitable outfall for the surface water will need to be identified at the dwelling. He added that a level survey will be undertaken on the road to identify a solution to relieve the flooding issue.