Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 2, 2022

Julia Phelan - Attanagh

The death took place on Saturday, October 1 of Julia Phelan (née Brophy) of Earlsgarden, Attanagh.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons Martin and Michael, sisters Mary and Peg, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Mary Ann Lynch - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, September 30 of Mary Ann Lynch (née Clear) of Capard, Rosenallis.



Predeceased by her brother, Paddy, brother-in-law Larry Lynch, sister in law Maureen Clear. Beloved wife of Dan and dear mother of Kathleen and Orla. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law John & Gene, Grandchildren Lexi, Aoife, Elva, Sìomha, Cloda and Sean. Brother Mick Clear, nephews Micheal, Pauric and Noel Clear, family relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home Saturday evening, 1st October 2022 from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral on Sunday morning after 11am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis with burial afterwards in St.Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis. House Private Please Sunday morning.

Peter Keenan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, September 30 of Peter Keenan of Aughrim Court and late of Finn Street, Dublin 7 - Portlaoise and N.E.M Insurance.

Peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved son of the late John and Annie Keenan. He will be sadly missed by his cousins, good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7, on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Peter’s Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on Monday morning in The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, with cremation afterwards at Glasnevin Crematorium.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish website.

Orla Doran - Castletown

The death took place on Friday, September 30 of Orla Doran of Palmerstown and Arranmore, St. John of God, Islandbridge.

At St. James's Hospital. Dearly beloved daughter of Helen and John. Orla will be forever loved by her brother Fergal, sisters Aoife, Sinead and Niamh, nephew Tadhg, nieces Saoirse and Mathilda, brother in law Seb, aunts, uncles, cousins and the extended Doran and Hegarty families, her friends and all the wonderful staff at Islandbridge who have cared for Orla over the years.

Funeral Mass On Monday, 3rd October, at 11.30am in St. Philomena's Church, Palmerstown, followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown, Co. Laois, arriving 2.30pm approx. Orla's Funeral Mass may be viewed by clicking on the link below: https://palmerstownparish.com

Richard O'Byrne - Timahoe

The death took place on Monday, September 26 of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Timahoe, Dublin and Mississippi.

At Greystones Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Pam and much loved father of Antoinette Richelle and Siobhan and the late Peter, Father-in-law of Andy Barry and Kieron and adored grandad of Molly Bonnie Harvey Kitty Grace and Kelsie and great Grandad of Jesse. Sadly missed by his brother Des and sister-in-law Nadia and all of his late wife's Family and all his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Richard will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 3pm until 4pm on Sunday, 2nd October. Funeral arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Monkstown on Monday, 3rd October, for 11am funeral Mass followed by a committal at the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1.30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://monkstownparish.ie/webcam/