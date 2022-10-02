Sweet dreams - Laois parents offered help on sleep for children

Laois parents who are in a struggle to with their children on sleep are being invited to a webinar featuring a expert who can offer vital tips that might lead to sweet dreams for grown ups and kids.

The workshop by Erica Hargaden is part of a free online webinar series on parenting support hosted by the Offaly and Laois Libraries.

Called, Navigating Sleep from 4 to 10 year, the webinar will see Erica offer advice and guidance giving you the tools to create healthy sleep habits for your child.

In this workshop, Ms Hargaden will attempt to give answers to the follow questions.

Why sleep is so important?

What happens when we sleep?

What are child sleep challenges and why do they happen?

Ms Hargaden is a certified Child Sleep Consultant and member of the International Association of Child Sleep Consultants. The library services say that when Erica found a sleep routine that worked for her own three children, she found friends coming to her for advice.

This led her to train as a Paediatric Sleep Consultant and set up her own practice, Babogue.

This event takes place on Wednesday, October 19 at 8 pm. To make a booking go here to register for Zoom link details.