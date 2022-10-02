IN PICTURES: Multicultural Laois celebrated on Culture NIGHT

The Laois Integration Network (LIN), Music Generation Laois and Laois Partnership collaborated on ‘Culture Night’ tor celebrated diversity in multicultural Laois.
It included music, art as well as rish and ethnic refreshments. Photographer Michael Scully supplied pictures to the Leinster Express / Laois Live from the event at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise. For more pictures tap NEXT or ARROW.
