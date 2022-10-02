Search

02 Oct 2022

A planned 32 house development in Laois has been refused by An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala

File: An Bord Pleanala

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

02 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for 32 houses at the Fairways in Killenard. 

Midabey Construction Limited had been granted conditional planning permission for the development of 32 four bedroom houses in October of 2021. The planning was granted subject to 18 conditions and three of the houses were to be made available for social housing. 

However, the plans were appealed to An Bord Pleanala who recently ruled against the proposal. 

An Bord Pleanala found that “the proposed development would not be in accordance with the national guidance set out in the National Planning Framework and the Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas Guidelines (Cities, Towns and Villages)”. 

Sod turned on 14 new homes for Laois

The Bord stated that: “In deciding not to accept the Inspector's recommendation to grant permission, the Board was not satisfied that the very low density of the proposed development represented an appropriate form of development on land to be connected to public services in accordance with overarching national guidance set out in the National Planning Framework and the Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas Guidelines (Cities, Towns and Villages) for Planning Authorities issued by the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Local Government in May 2009, which seeks to deliver consolidated development at suitable densities.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media