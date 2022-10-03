Families 'distressed' as major Laois housing development delayed due to costs, claims TD

Families are ‘distressed’ as rising costs have put major Laois housing development on hold, a local TD has claimed.

Deputy Carol Nolan said she has been contacted by distressed couples in relation to the Millers Hill development in Killenard over the weekend.

She said that couples were contacted by the developer by email on Friday evening at 6.30pm stating that they were delaying the development until next spring due 'to the rising cost of construction materials, tight labour markets and a shortage of skilled traders personnel and to avoid program delays due to poor winter conditions'.

However, Millers Hill Developer Alder Homes dispute Deputy Nolan's assertions about the delay. They say her statement "is a misrepresentation of the facts in relation to the delay to the commencement of the Millers Hill development until Spring 2023".

The Independent TD said that many of the people who had signed up to own a property at Millers Hill had already paid a significant down payment of up to €10,000 and were approved for assistance under the Help to Buy Scheme. The planned housing development consisted of 79 homes in the village of Killenard, including eight allocated for social housing.

“This is the clearest indication yet that the measures adopted by Government in its Budget last week are already proving to be an absolute disaster for families and those seeking to own their own homes,” stated Deputy Nolan.

“The concrete levy must be scrapped immediately. It is outrageous for Government to generate revenue in this manner in the middle of the worst housing crisis in decades,” Deputy Nolan remarked.

“Developers are leaving and with them are the hopes and dreams of young families. It is a trend that cannot be allowed to continue. It is absolutely ironic, and indeed tragic, that the immediate impact of this so-called giveaway Budget was to take away people's hopes of home ownership. I will be raising the matter with the Minister for Housing and demanding that he abolish this levy immediately,” she said.

Deputy Nolan claimed the move was indicative of the negative impact of the recent budget measure to impose a 10% levy on blocks and concrete products.

The levy, which has been criticised by both backbench Government TD’s and opposition TD’s is set to add at least another €3,000 to the cost of building an average residential property according to construction industry representatives, explained Deputy Nolan.

Last week Alder Homes confirmed to the Leinster Express that the development was being delayed until next Spring last week. However, they didn't provide a reason. A copy of Deputy Nolan's statement has been sent to the developer for comment.