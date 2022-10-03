Portarlington Meals on Wheels turns 50

Portarlington Social Services’ Meals on Wheels will celebrate its 50th Anniversary this week.

Committee members and volunteers intend to mark the 50th anniversary with a gathering in Portarlington this Friday, October 7.

The first Annual General Meeting(AGM) of Portarlington Social Services was held in the Vocational School Portarlington on Monday, September 18, 1972.

In the first year of this service 900 meals were cooked by a wonderful voluntary group who worked with very basic equipment.

Approximately 65 to 70 meals per day are still cooked three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday before being delivered by a very loyal group of over 70 people, who give of their time so generously. This means that over 9,000 meals are prepared and delivered each year. The meals are delivered to people in Portarlington and to surrounding areas by volunteers.

The people who receive the meals are recommended for this service by their Doctor or the local Primary Care Nurses. This service could not continue without the valued support of the Community Employment workers, the HSE and volunteers.

In May 2011, while having work done on the heating system, it was discovered that there was some subsidence on the building and renovation work was needed. An Engineer was employed to investigate this problem. A contractor was hired and work started in November 2012.

The Committee also decided to extend their kitchen area, which was quite small, and they received a grant of €23,000 from Laois Partnership towards the build.

They thanked the generous support over the years of the local community and fundraising efforts of local groups. The present Committee intends to continue the work of all the people who have gone before them.

They have ended up with a great modernised building, since the original premises was built 47 years ago, and had no work done on it, except painting and minor upkeep. They thanked everyone who worked and supported this Centre over the years.

“The people of Portarlington are always wonderful to us, and we are so grateful,” the committee said.