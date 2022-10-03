Significant damage after copper stolen from house near Laois

Gardaí investigating
Laois Offaly Gardaí are investigating after a burglary at a house which has caused extensive damage to the home.
They say burglary took place at an unoccupied house in Meadowlands in Kilcormac between September 6 and September 13.
Gardaí report that €1,000 worth of damage was caused to the property and a copper cylinder was stolen.
Investigations are ongoing.
