Controversial rezoning of Portlaoise land approved by Minister

Almost every land zoning change wanted by Laois councillors in the next Laois County Development Plan has been forcibly reversed by Ministerial Directive.

Tracts of Portlaoise development land that councillors wanted zoned for extra housing have all but one been forced back under zoning to remain undeveloped for many years to come.

Three out of four land zoning decisions that paved the way for up to 400 more homes, are being forcibly reversed by Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke, because they were considered too far from town centres.

The three that are not permitted include one in Stradbally and two in Portlaoise.

The Minister has however changed his mind and allowed a fourth to remain, the controversial rezoning of Rathevan lands in Portlaoise.

The zoning had been voted in by the majority of Laois councillors, but it was objected to by many nearly residents and by six of the seven Portlaoise councillors.

It is now to be zoned from Strategic Reserve up to Residential 2.

The site is the subject of a current planning application for a housing estate.

Laois company Thomas Kelly & Sons Group seeks to build 99 houses and a creche.

It is a step down from their previous plan to built 262 units which was withdrawn in 2020 and met with objections over a lack of infrastructure.

The planning application is with An Bord Pleanála after the council's rejection was appealed by the developer. A decision is expected later this October.

The Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland had also changed his original recommendation, given the worsening housing crisis, and said that all four rezonings should be permitted.

He said this is given the rise in demand for housing, also citing the Ukrainian people fleeing war which was not factored into the original plan.

Mr Mulholland had said that the four Laois sites totalling 15 hectares could offer 400 housing units.