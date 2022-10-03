Search

04 Oct 2022

Controversial rezoning of Portlaoise land approved by Minister

Controversial rezoning of Portlaoise land approved by Minister

Architect's impression of proposed Rathevan development in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Almost every land zoning change wanted by Laois councillors in the next Laois County Development Plan has been forcibly reversed by Ministerial Directive.

Tracts of Portlaoise development land that councillors wanted zoned for extra housing have all but one been forced back under zoning to remain undeveloped for many years to come.

Three out of four land zoning decisions that paved the way for up to 400 more homes, are being forcibly reversed by Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke, because they were considered too far from town centres.

The three that are not permitted include one in Stradbally and two in Portlaoise.

The Minister has however changed his mind and allowed a fourth to remain, the controversial rezoning of Rathevan lands in Portlaoise.

The zoning had been voted in by the majority of Laois councillors, but it was objected to by many nearly residents and by six of the seven Portlaoise councillors.

It is now to be zoned from Strategic Reserve up to Residential 2.

The site is the subject of a current planning application for a housing estate. 

Laois company Thomas Kelly & Sons Group seeks to build 99 houses and a creche.

It is a step down from their previous plan to built 262 units which was withdrawn in 2020 and met with objections over a lack of infrastructure.

The planning application is with An Bord Pleanála after the council's rejection was appealed by the developer. A decision is expected later this October.

Families 'distressed' as major Laois housing development delayed due to costs, claims TD 

The Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland had also changed his original recommendation, given the worsening housing crisis, and said that all four rezonings should be permitted.

He said this is given the rise in demand for housing, also citing the Ukrainian people fleeing war which was not factored into the original plan.

Mr Mulholland had said that the four Laois sites totalling 15 hectares could offer 400 housing units.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media