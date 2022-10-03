Search

04 Oct 2022

Pathway cleared for dozens more wind turbines in Laois

Gortahile windfarm in Laois when it was being constructed.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Despite local councillors' attempts to stop more wind farms in Laois, the county must welcome dozens more turbines in the coming years, after a Minister stepped in to revert changes to the next Laois County Development Plan.

Laois has also been told to up its game in delivering renewable energy to the national grid, including solar farms and anaerobic digesters but with an emphasis on windfarms.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke last week issued a Ministerial Directive to Laois County Council as expected, ordering it to undo most of the amendments voted by Laois councillors to the draft plan for 2021- 2027.

Councillors had spread the 500m setback distance to 1.5km, effectively ruling out more wind turbines. This was rejected by the Minister who said it was not consistent with the National Planning Framework and Wind Energy Development Guidelines.

The Minister said that with the war in Ukraine, the Government plans to speed up creating new national renewable energy sources from solar and wind to ensure better energy security, and the county development plan must allow for this.

Laois has only two windfarms in operation. Eight turbines in Gortahile and four in Baunaghra give 37MW or 0.7% of wind capacity to Ireland.

Three more have planning approval to offer a possible total 120MW. They include two turbines in Rathdowney, 11 in Knockardagul / Ironmills and 18 between Ballyroan and Timahoe. If built, they would jointly supply 120MW or 1.5% of Ireland's needs by 2030.

Five solar farms approved permission can add another 137.7MW, while a planned huge anaerobic digester can offer 4,300MW hours a year.

Laois has been told to set itself 2027 energy targets on renewable energy and climate change mitigation.

The Minister also reminds Laois that Government has committed to a binding target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% and increase the electricity generated from renewable sources by up to 80% by 2030, and to achieving net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

It is the second failed attempt by Laois councillors to put in a 1.5km setback distance between turbines and property boundaries, with an amendment in 2017 also forcibly changed back by a Ministerial Directive.

Last January Cllr Padraig Fleming led the unanimous proposal, saying "everyone is for renewable energy once it is not affecting people's homes.”

The council said it will consider all impacts when deciding windfarm applications, including visual and environmental impacts. However refusals are usually appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

