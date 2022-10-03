No maternity leave for first Laois Cathaoirleach to expect baby

For the first time, a Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council will give birth during the term of office, but there is no maternity leave available for her.

Fine Gael Cllr Thomasina Connell, a Portlaoise Municipal District councillor, announced her good news this week.

She is expecting her first baby in December, with partner and fellow solicitor Tristan Lynas (below).

However Cllr Connell confirmed to the Leinster Express / Laois Live, that she is unsure how maternity leave will work, as her term of office continues up to next summer.

"The legislation for maternity leave for councillors has not kicked in yet. I can't predict how I will feel, everyone is different, but I will make the decision when the time comes. My inclination is to get back to work, that's the person I am. I hope to work as much as I can towards the date.

"I know that I can delegate to my vice chair, and I know I can definitely rely on Laois County Council and my colleagues to support me," Cllr Connell said.

She confirmed that it is the first time for a Laois chairperson to have a baby.

"Everybody is delighted. It hasn't been done before in Laois, people were pleasantly surprised. Personally we are over the moon," she said.

She emphasises how important it is to get the maternity leave legislation in place, for women in politics.

"It is important that we shouldn't have bars in politics for women and that I can continue in my role, like everyone in other jobs," she said.

It is last June since Minister Burke announced a scheme to provide maternity leave for councillors.

“Councillors will soon have the choice have an individual fill in for them while they are on leave. This would apply for all votes, all meetings and all elements of the role. Previously, I was aware of situations where Councillors felt pressure to turn up to important votes or debates, when they needed to be at home caring for a new baby. It is not credible maternity leave if you cannot fully switch off from your work.

“Separately, if a Councillor does not want to have a substitute, but would like more administrative support, I am bringing forward regulations which will mean Councillors will be given funding for additional administrative assistance for the duration of their maternity leave. This will mean they can pay someone on a weekly basis to assist with secretarial work," Minister Burke said.

Currently female councillors are office-holders rather than employees and so are not covered by statutory maternity leave.

When legislative provision is given for female councillors to access maternity leave under the Maternity Protection Act 1994, councillors will be entitled to the same rights as female employees.