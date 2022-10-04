In Pictures: Clough Ballacolla celebrate three Laois Championships in a row

Last Sunday, Clough Ballacolla claimed their third Laois Senior Hurling Championship in as many years. They defeated Camross in the final by a scoreline of 1-24 to 0-16. After the final whistle, Clough Ballcolla players, management, and supporters rejoiced. Photos by Denis Byrne
