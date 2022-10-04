Put back pedestrian crossing to Portlaoise park

A pedestrian crossing was removed at the entrance to a Portlaoise park by Laois County Council, but it is being replaced.

Cllr Willie Aird highlighted the removal of the road markings for the crossing, at Millview, Portlaoise which leads pedestrians to the Triogue Linear Park.

"Who took it out?" he demanded to know, at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

"I did," area engineer Wes Wilkinson replied.

Mr Wilkinson explained that the style of painted crossing was for a school traffic warden, but no warden operates there any more.

"The markings were obsolete," he said.

"What about all the people using it every day? They need a crossing," Cllr Aird said.

"That's why we are reinstating it," the engineer said.

Cllr Aird had tabled a motion asking for the crossing to be put back. The official reply is that an uncontrolled (no pushbutton) crossing will be installed there in the coming weeks.

"It shouldn't have been taken out. If you are trying to encourage the river walk you need a safe route from A to B," Cllr Aird said.