Laois pub seeks planning to retain an outdoor area

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
A Laois pub has again applied for planning permission to retain an outdoor area with a smoking hut and pergola.
Mo & Cho Inn Ltd trading as The Rock Inn in Rathbrennan, Portlaoise applied for permission for the retention of the outdoor area on Thursday, September 29.
The pub had previously applied for retention in late August but the planning application was deemed incomplete.
A new application was lodged seeking to: “retain outdoor dining and drinking patio area, smoking hut, pergola and all associated site works.”
Laois County Council is expected to decide on the case in November.
