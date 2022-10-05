All the Laois GAA Fixtures on the week of the Senior Football Final

06-10-2022 (Thurs)
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling “B” Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary
LOETB CoE 19:15 Portlaoise v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
07-10-2022 (Fri)
Laois Scór Sinsir in Laois GAA Offices @ 20:00
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Clough Ballacolla v The Harps
08-10-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Camross 15:00 Camross v Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Mountrath 15:00 St Fintan's Mountrath v Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 15:00 Rosenallis v Castletown
Ballyfin 15:00 Na Fianna v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Rathleague 15:00 Portlaoise v O’Dempsey’s
Páirc Acaragar 15:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “A1” Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Killeshin 15:00 Killeshin v Ballyfin Gaels
Ratheniska 15:00 Park Ratheniska v The Harps
09-10-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC Final (In the event of a Replay 15/10/22)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Portlaoise v Barrowhouse
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Final (In the event of a Replay 15/10/22)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Abbeyleix 11:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football Shield Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ballylinan 11:30 Ballylinan v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Q/Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Emo 12:00 St Pauls v Crettyard Spink
