Portlaoise hospital offers new vital help to breastfeeding Laois mums

New equipment at Portlaoise hospital will provide vital support to local women who may be having problems with breastfeeding, according to the HSE.

A statement said the first device is a therapeutic ultrasound provides micro-massage and heat which treats mastitis by unclogging milk ducts, while also reducing pain and swelling.

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise has also purchased a cutting-edge laser machine which greatly speeds up the healing of cracked skin.

One local woman treated by the breastfeeding support team at MRHP endorsed the advances.

“I had three laser treatments which has really supported my breastfeeding journey. The service is incredible and made such a difference to me. I can now feed without pain.

"The two Lactation Consultants at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise could not have been more supportive, accommodating and full of information. I can’t emphasise enough how important and valuable this service is,” she said.

Claire Fitzpatrick is a Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation at MRH Portlaoise.

“The laser treatment is non-invasive, it emits no heat or sound and is not painful but it does speed up wound healing and reduces inflammation which is very useful for women who are on the verge of giving up breastfeeding due to the pain caused by cracked nipples. For some mums, it helps prolong breastfeeding," she said.

Margaret Sheeran, who is also a Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation at MRH Portlaoise, praised women.

“I am constantly really impressed by the local women who continue to express so they can breastfeed even though their baby may be in an incubator in the hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit in Portlaoise. Breastfeeding doesn’t always mean a baby at the breast. Sometimes it can happen for women in a different way,” she said.

The HSE said women who attend MRH Portlaoise to give birth can now return to get breastfeeding support from a fully qualified Midwife Lactation specialist for up to six weeks after their baby is born.

A Parent Craft Co-ordinator will take up a position in October at the hospital to help women and their partners in preparation for birth and parenthood, which includes creating awareness of breastfeeding and empowering mothers to consider it as their first choice of infant feeding.

The HSE says all of these measures are in keeping with the theme of this year’s HSE National Breastfeeding Week which is themed Expert Help for Every Step of the Way.

Ita Kinsella is the Director of Midwifery at MRH Portlaoise.

“We at MRH Portlaoise have developed a holistic range of supports to help mothers and babies learn this new skill. If a mother can breastfeed for a short amount of time it will be helpful, and the longer you breastfeed the greater protection for mother and baby. We want every mother to know about all the free supports available to help her to breastfeed for longer if she wishes. It is great to see that breastfeeding rates are on the increase,” she said.

Michael Knowles, the General Manager of MRH Portlaoise says the hospital is delighted to provide these important new treatments for women who encounter problems with breastfeeding in Portlaoise.

"We are fully supportive of the work of our entire Midwifery team in providing this key service to local parents and their new-borns,” he said.

As well as the help provided at MRH Portlaoise, the HSE said parents can access a range of online resources such as virtual breastfeeding groups and mychild.ie, which has practical breastfeeding advice and the ‘Ask Our Expert’ live chat and e-mail breastfeeding support service, available 7 days a week.”

To join the HSE parenting and breastfeeding community, see the HSE www.mychild.ie Facebook page and hse_mychild on Instagram

More on breastfeeding from the HSE

Portlaoise hospital Midwives with equipment are left to right: Claire Fitzpatrick - Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation, Ita Kinsella, Director of Midwifery Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Margaret Sheeran, Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation.

Your breast milk protects your baby against lots of illnesses and conditions. It’s designed to meet your baby’s every need. Breast milk contains antibodies that can help fight infection. Your breast milk contains essential enzymes, hormones and antibodies. These are vital for your baby’s normal growth, development and good health. Breast milk is tailored for your baby and their stage of development. It changes as your baby grows to meet their needs and protects them from illness.

When you come into contact with a virus or bacteria, your body will make antibodies to protect itself. These antibodies are passed into your breast milk so your baby is protected too. Despite years of research, science still can't replicate this.

Breastfeeding is good for you too, it:

· helps your uterus (womb) return to normal size more quickly

· Helps you bond with your baby

· reduces your risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and diabetes

· saves you time and money

· is convenient, no need to carry bottles and formula with you when out and about

· burns calories and may help you regain your pre-pregnancy weight

Top Tips for breastfeeding mums

Breastmilk is readily available

No purchase necessary and at the right temperature! This is handy, no other feeding supplies needed, and less to pack in your bag every time you go out with your baby.

Build your confidence

Some mothers feel self-conscious breastfeeding in public the first time, particularly when attaching the baby to the breast. This gets easier with time. Most people won't notice you are breastfeeding, as it looks like you are cuddling your baby.

Bringing your partner or a friend along for support until you become more confident can help. Ask if there is a dedicated feeding area if you want more privacy.

Wear a loose top over a cami top so you can lift up the outer layer and pull down the strappy top. Wearing a nursing bra can help too so you can quickly click it open and attach your baby.

Going to a support group and observing other mothers breastfeeding can help with your confidence. Find your local breastfeeding support group at www.mychild.ie/breastfeeding

Prepare for breastfeeding when you’re pregnant

Classes are available in your hospital to learn about what’s normal for breastfeeding and know what to expect in the first few days and weeks after birth. Here you can learn how to hand express your breast milk, for example. These classes are available online and we look forward to these returning in person as soon as possible. You’ll also find lots advice on preparing to breastfeed at mychild.ie.

Seek out support to help continue breastfeeding

Staying connected with others when you are breastfeeding will help you master the skill and deal with bumps along the road. Maternity hospitals, public health nurses and voluntary support organisations provide face to face, virtual and phone support after your baby is born. If additional support is needed Lactation Consultants provide specialist help to overcome breastfeeding challenges. Find details of supports available in your area on mychild.ie.

Spending lots of time in skin to skin contact with your baby boosts your supply of breast milk and helps bond with and comfort your baby.

Have you got a breastfeeding question?

The HSE’s ‘Ask our breastfeeding expert’ service is available for free on www.mychild.ie

Talk to Lactation Consultants online for information and advice on any part of breastfeeding via email or live chat. The live chat service is available from Monday to Friday, 10am-3pm at mychild.ie.

*Breastfeeding rates (HSE Figures)

Ø 63% of mothers try breastfeeding as the first feed after birth in hospital

Ø 4.8% point increase in the number of babies breastfed at the first public health nurse visit at 58.8% in 2021 up from 54% in 2019.

Ø Increases noted in a number of HSE areas around the country; Donegal, Sligo Leitrim, Galway, Mayo, North Tipperary, Kerry, North Cork, South Lee, Wexford, Dublin South West, Kildare West Wicklow, Laois Offaly, Longford Westmeath, Louth, Meath & Dublin North.

Ø 7.3% point increase in the number of babies breastfed at 3 months, at 42.3% in 2019 up from 35% in 2015.

Role of the infant feeding/lactation midwife or nurse

o Midwives and public health nurses are the primary front line staff available in the HSE to support breastfeeding commencing in the antenatal period with the delivery of breastfeeding preparation and antenatal classes.

o Midwives help mothers to establish breastfeeding in the early days in hospital. Public health nurses, many of whom are midwives and paediatric nurses continue to support breastfeeding mothers throughout the postnatal period. Every mother is visited by a public health nurse within 72 hours of leaving hospital. Breastfeeding mothers receive follow up support if needed.

o The role of infant feeding/lactation nurses and midwives in HSE services is to provide a specialist support service to mothers who need extra support to breastfeed e.g. gestational diabetes, caesarean section, premature birth, when baby is medically unwell or has a tongue tie. These staff members also provide breastfeeding education to other staff within HSE services.

o Mothers can access HSE infant feeding/lactation services through their local maternity hospital or public health nursing service in some areas. Contact details for all HSE breastfeeding support services and HSE funded volunteer breastfeeding support groups can be found here: www2.hse.ie/services/ breastfeeding-support-search/