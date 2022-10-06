Convoy of quarry trucks damaging road to Laois school

A damaged ‘bog road’ road in Errill needs urgent repair because it serves the local primary school.

So insisted, Cllr John King, Fine Gael, when he met with Laois County Council officials recently.

Cllr King tabled a motion calling on the local authority to take a “serious look” due to what he described as “the very poor condition and dangerous hollows” on the Clonmeen Bog Road to the village.

He wanted action taken “as a matter of urgency” because the road is very busy with school buses and others going to national school each day.

He said the dry summer had impacted the road, but he believed heavy usage caused by quarry trucks travelling in convoy is also contributing.

“There is no road able for the serious tonnage,” he said.

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied.

“Laois County Council are considering a repair strategy on the most damaged sections of this road. Repair works will be undertaken in the coming weeks,” he said.

Cllr King said he was glad action is likely to take place.

“Something is better than nothing,” he said.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.