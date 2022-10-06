Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, October 6, 2022

Catherine Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 7 of Catherine (Kitty) Lynch of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Joan Hayes - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, October 4 of Joan Hayes (née Carroll) of Main Street, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by her adoring family Catherine, Siobhan, Mary, Martina, Claire, Anne, Eithne and Rachel, Eddie, Willie, John, Gerry and Dominic, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Wednesday, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 1pm followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

James O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 5 of James (Jimmy) O'Neill of Crow Lane, Portarlington and formerly of Gracefield, Portarlington County Offaly.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family while in the loving care of the staff of the Oncology Unit at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Brigid, sister Mollie, brother Owen. Deeply regretted by his loving loving partner Mary, sisters Vera and Brigid, brother Harry, brothers-in-law,sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Thursday evening from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Danny Greig - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Danny Greig of Portlaoise, and formerly of Tallaght, Dublin and Hawick, Scotland.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of the Palliative Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Martha and Laurie, and his brother Michael. Beloved husband and best friend of Beth and adored dad of Katie; he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, her partner Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday, 6th October, from 5pm to 7pm. A service to celebrate Danny’s life will take place on Friday at 10am in The Temple at Newlands Cross followed by cremation.

To View Danny’s Service on Friday at 10am please click on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Patrick Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Patrick (Sonny) Conroy of Tallow, Waterford, Fermoy, Cork and Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Sonny will be sadly missed and always remembered by his devoted wife Brenda, daughter Tishy and son Martin, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Trish, his adored grandchildren Mark, Adam, Laura, Ciaran and Ailish, his six great grandchildren, Olivia, Poppy, Harry, Theo, James and Sunny. His brother Jim, sisters Phil and Ita. His many nieces, nephews, neighbors and many friends. Predeceased by parents Martin and Ann, brother Tim, sisters Maie, Rose, Carmel and Angela.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Thursday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 8.30pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.30am. Removal at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Imelia Geraghty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, September 29 of Imelia Geraghty (née Bernes) of The Glebe, Rathdowney.



In the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Care Unit, Mountmellick. Sadly missed by her husband Denis and family Deborah and Declan, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren Morgan, Mia, Luca, Keira, Ryan and Aiden.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 7th, at 2pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Bernadette Hughes - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of Bernadette Hughes of Pinner, Middlesex and formerly Clonbrock, Crettyard.

Peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Annie, father Jim, brother Michael and sister-in-law Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Liz, her brother Martin, aunt Elizabeth, uncle Paddy, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th October in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois, R93 AT86 at 12 noon, see livestream link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/8XHxXW. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.