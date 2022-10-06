Commemorative centenary service medal for serving and retired Gardaí in Laois and Offaly

An Garda Síochána in the Laois/Offaly Division are continuing to commemorate the Centenary of the organisation coming into existence.

To mark the occasion all serving and retired Gardai are to be presented with a Commemorative medal to mark their service in An Garda Síochána in the past one hundred years.

An Garda Síochána in the Laois/Offaly Division are inviting retired Gardai or the relatives of deceased Gardai to receive this service medal.

Similarly all retired Garda Staff or Civilian Staff who served in An Garda Síochána are to be presented with a commemorative coin to mark their contribution to the organisation and those members of Garda Staff serving retired and relatives of deceased members of Garda Staff are invited to receive this commemorative coin.

Inspector Patrick Guinan of Portlaoise Garda Station stated, “We are eager to ensure that the dedication of all our retired Gardai/Garda Staff is marked appropriately and that service medals and coins are presented to all personnel who served An Garda Síochána in the past one hundred years.

“It is particularly important to remember the service of loved ones who are now deceased and whose service in An Garda Síochána is also to be marked as part our centenary celebrations”

An Garda Síochána would ask that all those retired members both Gardai and Garda Staff or relatives of deceased members, who are residing in Laois and Offaly who wish to receive their service medal/commemorative coin make contact with us by email on portlaoise.events@garda.ie or by calling Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100.

It would be very much appreciated if anyone wishing to receive the service medal/commemorative coin provide their contact details and in the case of persons receiving the medal on behalf of deceased relatives to include details of the member they wish to receive the medal for.

It is anticipated that a number of formal ceremonies will be held in Laois and Offaly during October 2022 where the service medals/commemorative coins will be presented.

Details of the dates for these formal ceremonies will also be circulated to all those persons expressing an interest in receiving these medals/coins.