Portarlington V O'Dempsey's: The Journey to the Laois Senior Football Final

Portarlington 2-23 Arles Killeen 2-8 (Senior Football Championship Round 1)

In their opening game, the county champions demolished Arles Killeen by fifteen points. Patrick O’Sullivan and Colm Murphy were outstanding that day. O’Sullivan had a big game, playing with pace and making strong runs every time he got the ball; while Murphy put in an outstanding performance, scoring a no less than nine points.

O’Dempsyes 4-18 Killeshin 0-11 (Senior Football Championship Round 1)

O’Dempsey’s were equally if not more so impressive in their opening round fixture. They played some exceptional football on the evening, as first-half goals from Michael and Matthew Finlay helped them on their way to a convincing victory.

Portarlington 0-16 O’Dempsyes 1-12 (Senior Football Championship Round 2)

The game of the championship so far. Our two finalists met in round two. Portarlington just edged it by a single point. Jake Fosters pinpoint accuracy and a fantastic display from Rioghan Murphy was the difference in the end.

O’Dempsyes 3-16 Park Ratheniska 3-7 (Senior Football Championship Round 3)

While Park-Ratheniska gave a good account of themselves here, O’Dempsey’s proved to be too strong in the end. The Finlays, Matthew, Eoin, and Michael, were excellent, while the returning Mark Barry was also impressive.

Portarlington 2-9 Ballyroan 1-11 (Senior Football Championship quarterfinal)

Portarlington weren’t their usual cutting-edge selves in this game.They looked comfortable at stages but became abit too complacent towards the end. The best performers for them in the game were Rioghan Murphy and Colm Murphy.

O’Dempsey’s 3-10 St Joseph’s 1-13 (Senior Football Championship quarter-final)

It looked like it was going to be St Joseph’s going through with five minutes of normal time remaining, but the fourteen men of O’Dempsey’s had other ideas. A goal from substitute Eoin Finlay, along with a late flurry of points, ensured that Eoin Kearns side advanced.

Portarlington 0-9 Portlaoise 0-8 (Senior Football Championship semi

final)

Poor Shooting, Low Scoring usually are signs of a bad game. That couldn't be further from the truth though. Absolute cracker of a match and goalkeeper Scott Osbourne summoned his inner Oliver Khan and made an incredible save to keep Portarlingtons 3 in a row dream alive.

O’Dempseys 1-16 Courtwood 0-11 (Senior Football Championship semifinal)

Johnny Kelly's own point was possibly the highlight for the neutrals. O’Dempseys were very impressive though and ran out easy enough winners in the end. Matthew Finlay notched eight points for himself on the day.