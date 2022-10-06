Laois playground wall in 'awful state' - paint and power wash plea made

The wall around Mountmellick’s playground along the busy road to Portlaoise is in an awful state and needs a clean up.

So Cllr Paddy Bracken, of Fianna Fáil, said at a recent meeting with Laois County Council’s staff.

He tabled a motion that sought the Council clean and paint the perimeter wall of the playground at Irishtown.

“In fairness, it’s in an awful state…it needs washing down and painting. It’s not a massive job but it needs to be done before winter,” he said.

Cllr Bracken indicated that roadworks were the cause. He complimented the local members of the County Laois Fire and Rescue Service for cleaning and painting their section.

Cllr Kelly backed the appeal.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the Local Area staff will arrange for the wall to be power washed and repainted in the coming weeks.

Cllr Bracken welcomed the commitment and looked forward to the work being done.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.