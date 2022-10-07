Death Notices for Laois - Friday, October 7, 2022

John (Snr) Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of John (Snr) Byrne of “St Martins”, Ridge Rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sisters Anne and Maureen. Beloved husband to Helen. Dearly loved father to John, Sharon, Ivan, Ian and Martin. Cherished grandfather. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Oliver and Ray, sister Phyllis, sister in law, brother in law, son in law, daughters in law, their partners, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans funeral home on Friday from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.



John Dunphy - Cullohill

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of John Dunphy of Castle Park, Thurles, and formerly Cullohill.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart, Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Marette (Margaret), sons Aongus, Eoin and Lorcan, daughter Ailish, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaith, Ellen, Jack, Cian, Ruan, Fiadh, Saoirse and Fionn, daughters-in-law Alison, Jane and Michelle, son-in-law Christy, brothers Canon Larry (Urlingford) and Paddy (Cullohill), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Monday 10th Oct. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church graveyard, Durrow, Co. Laois. (approx arrival 1pm). The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Catherine Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 7 of Catherine (Kitty) Lynch of Emmett Street, Mountmellick.

Suddenly. Predeceased by her loving parents Patrick and Elizabeth and her brother-in-law Stephen Byrne. Deeply regretted by her sister Peggy, her nephew Stephen and his wife Hazel, grand nieces Sarah and Olivia, Patrick and Margaret Murphy, the extended wall family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick on Saturday from 10am. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

James O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 5 of James (Jimmy) O'Neill of Crow Lane, Portarlington and formerly of Gracefield, Portarlington County Offaly.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family while in the loving care of the staff of the Oncology Unit at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Brigid, sister Mollie, brother Owen. Deeply regretted by his loving loving partner Mary, sisters Vera and Brigid, brother Harry, brothers-in-law,sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Thursday evening from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Danny Greig - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Danny Greig of Portlaoise, and formerly of Tallaght, Dublin and Hawick, Scotland.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of the Palliative Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Martha and Laurie, and his brother Michael. Beloved husband and best friend of Beth and adored dad of Katie; he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, her partner Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday, 6th October, from 5pm to 7pm. A service to celebrate Danny’s life will take place on Friday at 10am in The Temple at Newlands Cross followed by cremation.

To View Danny’s Service on Friday at 10am please click on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Patrick Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Patrick (Sonny) Conroy of Tallow, Waterford, Fermoy, Cork and Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Sonny will be sadly missed and always remembered by his devoted wife Brenda, daughter Tishy and son Martin, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Trish, his adored grandchildren Mark, Adam, Laura, Ciaran and Ailish, his six great grandchildren, Olivia, Poppy, Harry, Theo, James and Sunny. His brother Jim, sisters Phil and Ita. His many nieces, nephews, neighbors and many friends. Predeceased by parents Martin and Ann, brother Tim, sisters Maie, Rose, Carmel and Angela.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Thursday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 8.30pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.30am. Removal at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Imelia Geraghty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, September 29 of Imelia Geraghty (née Bernes) of The Glebe, Rathdowney.



In the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Care Unit, Mountmellick. Sadly missed by her husband Denis and family Deborah and Declan, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren Morgan, Mia, Luca, Keira, Ryan and Aiden.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 7th, at 2pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Bernadette Hughes - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of Bernadette Hughes of Pinner, Middlesex and formerly Clonbrock, Crettyard.

Peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Annie, father Jim, brother Michael and sister-in-law Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Liz, her brother Martin, aunt Elizabeth, uncle Paddy, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th October in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois, R93 AT86 at 12 noon, see livestream link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/8XHxXW. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.