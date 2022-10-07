Great excitement for Portlaoise Rugby Colour run happening this Sunday

A large crowd is expected at the Portlaoise Plaza on Sunday, October 9th for a charity run in aid of Portlaoise Rugby. The run is in association with Kind Protein Bars.
You can walk, run and laugh your way through Fun Run in what promises to be a fun afternoon for all age groups to enjoy. Registration starts at 10:45am and the Run begins at 12.
On the day there will be other attractions such as a tug of war, a u17 game between Clontarf and Portlaoise, and lots more.
You can pre-register for the run on the event page at www.bit.ly/prfcevents. Each participant gets a Goodie Bag that includes a t-shirt that is a momento of the day.
