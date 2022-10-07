Laois Offaly Garda Division hosting Charity Gala Concert

As part of An Garda Síochána’s centenary celebrations the Laois Offaly Garda Division are delighted to present an evening of musical entertainment provided by the Garda Band and special guests in the acoustic surrounds of St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Portlaoise on Friday 21st October at 8pm.
Tickets are priced at €10 and are available on Eventbrite.ie, Portlaoise.community@garda.ie or by contacting Sergeant Jason Hughes 083-0246193.
Speaking in advance of the concert Inspector Jane Ryan of Portlaoise Garda Station states “Laois Offaly Gardaí are proud to present this special musical event to celebrate our centenary year and we encourage people from across the community to come along for an enjoyable evening, while also supporting two worthy local causes.”
Please encourage your family and friends to support his very worthy cause. For more information please visit the Laois Offaly Facebook page,
All funds raised will go directly to Laois Hospice and the Cara Curley Foundation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.