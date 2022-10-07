Search

07 Oct 2022

Laois road death risk not an exaggeration council warned

UPDATE: M1 Collision

Motorway speeds in Durrow at times

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois councillor doesn’t want to see anyone killed in Durrow at a location which is on the popular Leafy Loop walking route but where motorists are driving as fast as they would do on the Dublin to Belfast motorway.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, issued a stark warning to Laois County Council’s management and officials at a recent meeting in County Hall.

He tabled a motion calling for safety measures in place at the Swan Cross

He said people turning at the cross may believe they are safe when turning right but could end up driving into an oncoming vehicle.

He warned that speed was also a contributing factor to the high risk.

“I think they are on the M1 - the speed is unbelievable. It’s near my home and I don’t want to see a tombstone. 

“I’d like to see this rectified. I am not exaggerating. There have been numerous accidents and thank God no one has been killed. I’d like to see this rectified urgently,” he said.

He was backed by fellow independent, Cllr James Kelly who said the popular Leafy Loop walk is located at the road.

Laois Offaly Garda crackdown sees several arrests made

“The pedestrians have to navigate their way around speeding traffic. That is a very busy walk that is a popular weekend destination,” he said.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting /Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the council’s Road Design section would arrange a site meeting with Cllr Clooney to identify issues at this location and will propose safety improvement works as required.

Another smash at notorious Laois N80 blackspot junction

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media