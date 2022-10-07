Man arrested in Laois accused of stealing Mercedes worth over €90,000

A man who is accused of stealing Mercedes vans worth over €90,000 was remanded in custody by consent at Portlaoise District Court.

Akvilas Cesna, 22, of Fairview House, Fairgreen, Naas, Co Kildare appeared in court via videolink.

He is charged with possession of articles being a GPS blocker, screwdrivers and a generic Mercedes key at the M7 in Portlaoise on August 13 last.

He is further charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle from Fortunestown, Dublin on June 30, unauthorised taking of a vehicle at Verschoyle Heights, Tallaght, Dublin between 27 and 28 of June last. Unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Tallaght on June 29.

He is charged with theft of a Mercedes Sprinter worth €12,000 from Green Street, Cork on June 24 and theft of a Mercedes Sprinter worth €22,000 from Model Farm Road, Bishopstown, Cork on June 23 last. Theft of a €15,000 Mercedes Sprinter van from Model Farm Road, Cork on June 7, theft of a €15,000 Mercedes Sprinter from Ballyvolane, Cork on June 6 last. He is charged with unauthorised taking of a vehicle at Avonbeg Drive, Tallaght and handling stolen tools worth €20,000 at the same location on August 12 last.

He is further charged with theft of a €15,000 Mercedes Sprinter from Monasterevin, Kildare on August 13 last.

The court heard the DPP directions were not yet ready in the case. Judge Andrew Cody put the case back to October 20.