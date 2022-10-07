End of an era in Laois at Portlaoise's arts centre

Caffe Latte is set to cease operating at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise after more than two decades of serving delightful food and treats to local people and audiences in the venue at the heart of the Laois county town.

Caffe Latte operated at Dunamaise under the proprietorship of Ken McPherson and, the Dunamaise team says it has been an integral and much loved part of the arts centre not just for the food and drink but also becauase of the warm welcome from all the staff.

Now, the Proprietor Ken McPherson has made the decision to bid farewell to his arts centre setting and consolidate his successful catering businesses and allow more time with family. A statement said Caffe Latte will continue to operate from Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

“I would like to thank all the staff who have worked at Caffe Latte in Dunamaise over the past 23 years," said Mr McPherson.

"My success would not have been possible without them. To all the loyal customers down through the years, thank you so very much, you have been super. And while we are finishing in the arts centre, we are streamlining our business so we will be offering all food and beverages at Lyster Square and look forward to seeing and serving you there,” he said.

The Director of Dunamaise, Michelle de Forge said a chapter has closed.

"It’s the end of an era here at Dunamaise Arts Centre! Ken and his super team have served up quality food, along with welcoming smiles and chats for over 20 years, and customers have come to feel at home here. The fantastic coffee alone has fuelled me through long office days, and our patrons have benefitted from tasty event catering and seasonal meal deals too.

"Caffe Latte at Dunamaise has been integral to our quality offering to our patrons and we’ll be lucky to welcome in as strong a business in the future. We wish Ken and his team all the very best at Lyster Square and in their future endeavours," she said.

The statement also discussed the change that has occurred across the arts and entertainment sector nationwide.

The team say Dunamaise Arts Centre has new Strategic Business Plan, a number of new Directors on its Board and a renewed commitment to artists and audiences alike.

“While changes can bring challenges, the Board of Directors are optimistic about welcoming in a new café/restaurant in this next phase for Dunamaise. There’s huge potential here and we will continue to offer the best quality hospitality our patrons have come to expect," said Ms DeForge.

An invitation is now extended to interested parties to apply for operation of the café/restaurant in the centre which it is claimed welcomes over 30,000 event attenders per annum.

The café configuration seats 65 patrons over c.82 sq.m and the well-equipped, spacious kitchen covers c. 23.2 sq.m, with staff facilities included.

Full details about Dunamaise Arts Centre, the café operations required, the contract award criteria and the application form are on www.dunamaise.ie/café . Contact michelle@dunamaise.ie or 086 8551937 with any queries and to arrange a site visit in advance. The application deadline is Friday 28 October 2022 via email or post to: Michelle de Forge, Venue Director, Dunamaise Arts Centre, Church St, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. A process of shortlisting and interviews will follow.