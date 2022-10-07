Suspend sentence for thefts in Laois

A woman who stole goods to support her family has been given a suspended sentence.

Chantelle Knee, 27, of 127 Townspark, Athy, Kildare pleaded guilty to stealing goods from Tesco and Mr Price in Portlaoise at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the woman walked into Mr Price with four others and took goods valued at €169 on April 20 last. She committed a similar offence with goods valued at €156 on November 10, 2021. The woman had walked into Tesco and took goods valued at €186 on June 22 last.

“No property was recovered in any of the thefts,” said Sgt Kirby. He said the woman had 10 previous convictions, five of which were for theft.

Barrister Aine Rushe said her client was pleading guilty. She said the woman has three children and recently separated from her husband.

“It was a crime of necessity as opposed to profit,” said Ms Rushe, who added that the woman’s last theft conviction was eight years ago.

Judge Andrew Cody said the early plea “very much stands to your credit” but he noted they were not insignificant thefts.

“In respect of each offence I am going to convict,” he said. He intends to imposed a one month sentence which was suspended for two years. He deferred sentencing to Portlaoise District Court on October 13 in order for the accused to attend.