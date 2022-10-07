Search

Young entrepreneur promises super produce at new shop rooted in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Woodlands Farm Shop proudly opened its doors for the first time on Friday, October 7 and the public is invited to celebrate the occasion which will showcase the best food local Laois producers have to offer.

Packed with a variety of fresh, artisan, local produce, the store opened at 9am on Friday at Manor Stone Service Station, Ballacolla just off the M8 motorway.

Day celebrations  included a tasting evening with O’ Mimo’s Chilli Madness where visitors have been invited to taste the produce of one of Laois’s top producers.

The opening celebrations were due to continue through the weekend.

The public were welcomed to the shop on Saturday, October 8 to sample organic, gluten-free oats milled in Vicarstown Co. Laois by the Merry Mill. 

Sunday showcases Woodland’s Irish meat range where visitors were welcome to enjoy samples of top-quality meat, all of which comes from Hennessy’s local farm.

Managing Director, Bernard Hennessy, was delighted to announce the opening of the Woodlands Farm Shop is opening.

"The products that are on offer are unlike any other local store. Laois has so many fantastic food producers that create incredible produce. Woodlands will provide a destination whereby you can avail of these creative, inventive and above all, tasty, produce that you know you can trust. I can’t wait to welcome you all in store to try some samples out and enjoy them for yourself,” he said.

The store is located at Junction 3, Manor Stone Service Station, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, R32 Y44. 

News

