Naomh Éamann crowned Junior Camogie champions after excellent victory over The Harps

The first of a double-header of Camogie finals in O'Moore Park saw Naomh Éamann and The Harps meet in the Junior decider. The Harps’ second team had edged out St Brigid's second team in the semi-final, while Naomh Éamann’s first team easily saw off the challenge of Abbeyleix in the other semi.

This match-up proved to be a very tight battle in the first half, but a brace of goals from Eireann Cole swung the game in Naomh Éamann’s favour. The second half wasn’t as close, with Naomh Éamann dominating and ending up comfortable victors of this Junior final.

Naomh Éamann 7-10

The Harps 0-5

The Harps, who were viewed as the underdogs heading into this final, were on the front foot early here in Portlaoise. However, they hit three wides in the opening spell. The Harps full-forward, Fay Bryan, saw a goal chance drift to the left and wide of the posts during that period.

Naomh Éamann took advantage of The Harps’ inaccuracy in front of the posts to take the lead down the other end. Eireann Cole placed over the opening score of the contest after The Harps failed to clear their lines at the back.

After slicing another one wide, The Harps finally began to settle down in front of the uprights. Fay Bryan atoned for her earlier miss to get them on the scoreboard before Niamh Dunne stamped her mark on the match.

Dunne, who was impressive in The Harps’ semi-final success, landed two excellent scores from play in quick succession. Her second one was particularly brilliant, as Dunne showed sublime skill to carry the sliotar all the way inside before knocking it over the bar.

Aoife Gee was the match-winner for The Harps on the last day with a late goal, and Gee grabbed her first score of this one with a point. The Harps now led by three, but Naomh Éamann came roaring back at them.

Naomh Éamann grabbed the game’s opening goal to level the sides. Caoimhe Cuddy played a crossfield pass into the unmarked Eireann Cole in the square, and Cole swiftly crashed one low past The Harps goalkeeper Cara Henderson.

They could have had another almost straight after. Naomh Éamann’s Katie Reddin made space to fire in a shot, but this time Cara Henderson was equal to the attempt in The Harps’ net.

Naomh Éamann continued their ascendancy though. Katie Reddin may not have got her goal, but she did get a point soon after. Then Naomh Éamann did strike for their second goal, with Eireann Cole finishing off her first-half brace.

The last score of the half went Naomh Éamann’s way as well. Aimee Byrne managed to squeeze one just inside the posts from a tight angle to put Naomh Éamann 2-3 to 0-4 to the good at the half-time interval.

The Harps had a half-goal chance upon the resumption of play. Niamh Dunne struck a shot from distance but Naomh Éamann goalkeeper, Katie Gaughan, batted it away from danger. Naomh Éamann would then go down the other end and grab the first score of the second half, with Karla Whelan placing over a free.

The Harps looked goal-hungry at the start of the second half and had a better chance minutes later. Louise Mahony fed Aoife Gee inside, and it looked like she would surely rattle the net. However, Naomh Éamann managed to get bodies back on the line just in time to clear.

It took until the fourty-second minute for The Harps to register their first score of the second half. However, Naomh Éamann all but ended the match as a contest soon after when they bagged goal number three.

Half-time substitute Ciara Cuddy set up Shauna Phelan inside and Phelan fired it into the top right corner of the net, giving The Harps’ goalkeeper Cara Henderson no chance. Points from Aimee Byrne, Eireann Cole and Karla Whelan (65’) then stretched that lead out to eleven points for Naomh Éamann.

Naomh Éamann weren’t finished yet though, as they scored four more goals. Eireann Cole completed her hat-trick with a powerful finish off the ground and into the roof of the net, with substitute Ciara Cuddy scoring two and Karla Whelan getting the other.