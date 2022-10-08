Gardaí reveal 11% increase in road deaths compared to year prior

The number of road deaths in Ireland has risen by 11% compared to the same time a year prior.

That's according to Gardaí, who yesterday (October 6) revealed 117 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year compared to 105 people in 2021.

In a social media post, they stated: "There have been 117 fatalities on our roads thus far in 2022, an increase of 12 deaths compared to figures at the same time last year. We all have a role to play in assuring we keep this to a minimum. Road traffic collisions claim lives and irreparably change others."

We all have a role to play in assuring we keep this to a minimum. Road traffic collisions claim lives and irreparably change others.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/nASBrLeBNj — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 6, 2022

The most recent collision on Irish roads occurred on October 5 in Drumline, Co Clare when two vehicles collided on the R458; three male occupants of one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with one in his 20s described as critical, while the driver of the second car, a female aged in her 60s, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another collision involving a car and motorcyclist was attended by Gardaí and emergency services on October 2 in Dunleer, Co Louth. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, later passed away from his injuries.

A male pedestrian in his mid-20s was struck by one or more vehicles on the M7 motorway on September 24 shortly after 4am. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A further collision occurred in Shanbally, Co Limerick on September 18 involving a single car; the driver and sole occupant, a man aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision.