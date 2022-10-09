Costly cone for midlands motorist who parked on double yellow line

Is it in Edgeworthstown, Ballymahon, Longford town or Ballinalee? Have your say in the poll below.
A man was disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months for parking on double lines during last week's Tullamore Court sitting.
Gary Jeffrey, 1 Chancery Park Court, Tullamore committed the offence at Church Road, Tullamore on June 14, 2021.
Garda Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the defendant “parked outside an ice cream shop,” and he failed to pay his Fixed Charge Notice.
Garda Adrian Hughes said he spoke to Mr Jeffrey on the day and he failed to move his car when asked to do so.
Sgt O'Sullivan told the Judge that the defendant had eleven previous convictions, including one for parking in a disabled bay, and one for having an underage passenger in his car without a seatbelt.
Judge Andrew Cody commented that it was clear to him that the defendant had no decent regard for the road traffic laws, “therefore I am going to convict and fine €200 and disqualify from holding a driving licence for six months.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.