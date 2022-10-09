Dunphy's delightful solo goal helps Portlaoise past battling Barrowhouse in Junior 'A' final

Barrowhouse returned to the Junior ‘A’ football decider twelve months after their heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Ballyroan Abbey’s second team in the final last year. Their opposition in the decider this season was another second team, this time in the form of recently relegated Portlaoise.

While Barrowhouse threw everything at Portlaoise, they proved to be outmatched by a superior side here. In torrential rain, a Conor Dunphy first-half goal proved crucial for Portlaoise who picked up the Junior ‘A’ title and a place straight back up the Intermediate ranks.

Portlaoise 1-11

Barrowhouse 0-8

‘The Town’ were awarded a free in the first minute which Michael Culleton stepped up to dispatch between the posts. Soon after and they doubled that lead through Conor Dunphy, who barrelled off a few Barrowhouse defenders before curling over off balance.

Portlaoise midfielder Ben Brennan landed the third point for Ronan Molloy’s men, as he rode a challenge before crashing over an outside-of-the-boot score. Barrowhouse did register their first score though after that, with sharpshooter Lee Day landing the point to get them up and running.

Craig Rogers replied with a score from a free for Portlaoise, but Barrowhouse cut the deficit back to two points thanks to a fine Fergal Murphy point. However, Portlaoise managed to grab the first goal in the tenth minute.

The heart of the Barrowhouse defence was cut wide open, as Conor Dunphy could have hardly believed the space he was afforded to run into. Dunphy still had a lot to do, but he brilliantly delivered a ruthless finish to the net.

Portlaoise seemed to be in cruise control at this stage, with Craig Rogers tacking on another free to put them 1-5 to 0-2 ahead after twenty minutes of action. However, they had a major lapse in the ten or so minutes before half-time that let Barrowhouse back in the game.

Fergal Murphy and Lee Day landed those frees from opposite sides before more drama unfolded. Portlaoise corner-back, Jack O’Connell, appeared to strike out at Fergal Murphy. However, Maurice Deegan chose to only give O’Connell a yellow card, which incensed the Barrowhouse crowd.

Portlaoise were reduced to fourteen players minutes later though, albeit briefly. Midfielder Ben Brennan was black carded by Deegan after he deliberately stopped a Barrowhouse player running past him off the ball.

Lee Day planted over another score from a placed ball, this time from an even tricker angle. Barrowhouse could maybe count themselves fortunate that they weren’t reduced to fourteen before half-time.

Conor Dunphy looked to be running in on goal on the counter-attack before Barrowhouse’s Denis Brophy deliberately fouled him. Deegan let Page off the hook this time though, while Rogers also missed the close-range free for Portlaoise.

Portlaoise held a 1-5 to 0-5 lead at half-time, but ‘The Town’ would have been annoyed with how they finished the half. Barrowhouse were still well in this match and had a sizeable crowd roaring them on for the second half.

The second half was slow to get going, but Portlaoise did enjoy the benefits of a decent wind which proved key. Ben Brennan, who was allowed to return to the field at the start of the half, popped over the opening score after he played a slick give-and-go with Brian Smyth.

Michael Culleton knocked over another for Portlaoise five minutes later, as Barrowhouse struggled to build their attacks. They did manage to get on the scoresheet for the second half through a Lee Day free, but Portlaoise responded to stretch their lead.

Ben Reddin caught a Portlaoise kick-out brilliantly before he went on a burst forward. Reddin offloaded it to Rogers on the run, who took one look at the posts before firing over.

Portlaoise went six clear thanks to another Michael Culleton point, this time his first from play. While captain Brian Malone replied for Barrowhouse, Conor Dunphy kept Portlaoise six ahead after another lovely point.

Substitute Emmet Malone claimed a mark and quickly pointed it for Barrowhouse, but that proved to be their last score of the day. Rogers, rather fittingly considering his storied club career, put the icing on the cake for Portlaoise as they claimed Junior ‘A’ football glory.