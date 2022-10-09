Portarlington man accused of Midlands Prison assault

A man appeared in court by videolink over an alleged assault in the Midlands Prison.
Remi Hamisi, 23, of 16 Waterfront Apartments, Frenchchurch Street, Portarlington is accused of assaulting a man at the Midlands Prison on June 9 last year.
Judge Andrew Cody put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on November 17.
