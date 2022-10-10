Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 10, 2022

Matthew O'Meara - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 9 of Matthew O'Meara of Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise and late of Windgap Co Kilkenny.

In the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Loving father to Louise, Matthew, Yvonne, Mary, Stephen and Jason . Deeply regretted by his loving family. Grandchildren, nephews, nieces. Brothers in law Paddy and Timmy. Sons in law, daughters in law. Neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Nicholas' Church Windgap. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen Henry - Ballacolla

The death took place on Saturday, October 8 of Kathleen (Katie) Henry (née Cahill-Cashin) of Ballacolla.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff at the Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her Parents, sister Cecilia (Beesley) and her brother Richard (son). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, brothers Pauric and Tom, sisters Maureen and Breda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballacolla this Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm.

Funeral Mass this Tuesday (Oct. 11th.) in The Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballacolla at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla.

Charlie Kavanagh - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, October 8 of Charlie Kavanagh, formerly of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Annie Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Karen's residence Seskin, Portarlington (eircode R32 F9P0) on Monday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:50am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Charlie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Brendan McEvoy - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, October 8 of Brendan McEvoy of Lambeigh, Vicarstown Road, Stradbally.



Peacefully after a short illness borne with great courage and dignity surrounded by his devoted family and those who cared for him so well in his final days. Brendan will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife, Una, his adored daughters, Louise (Egan, Cork) and Elma (Stradbally), his precious grandchildren, Mae, Cathal, Oran and Evelyn, his sisters Del (Fidelma), Catherine (Condron, Athy), Margaret (Curtis, Athy), and Oonagh (Sheridan, Castlebar), his brothers John, Colman, P.J. and Liam (Castlebar), sons-in-law Kevin Egan and Michael Shortland, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Brendan is pre-deceased by his parents Winifred and Michael, his sister Anne (Smyth, Portlaoise) and his first grandchild, Bláithín.

Those who wish to pay their respects and say goodbye to Brendan are welcome at his home from 4pm on Sunday 9th October. Rosary will be recited at 8pm.

His funeral Mass will take place on Monday 10th October at 12 noon and afterwards, Brendan will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/brendanmcevoy

Ethna Moran - Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Ethna Moran (née Cullen)

Glenside, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, Laois



Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her daughter Margaret O'Connor. Much loved mother of Veronica Mac Dermott, Aidan and Thomas Jnr. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Rory, daughter in law Paula, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother in law Paddy, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Monday evening from 5 to 8pm with rosary at 8. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am to arrives at St Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Maureen O'Donnell - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, October 7 of Maureen (Mary J) O'Donnell (née Keenan) of Ashgrove, Mountmellick and late of Eastersnow, Co. Roscommon.

Peacefully after a short illness in the care of St Vincent's Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her daughter Mary Judith and her husband John, her sister Veronica and brother Frank.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Susan, Sara and Lucy, sister in law Bernie, sons in law Tom, O'Neill, and David, her adored grandchildren, John, Laura, Evan, Amy, Emma, Rachel, Adam, Andrew, Aisling and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff and residents in St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Ann Bergin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, October 7 of Ann Bergin (née Holohan) of Parnell Crescent, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Tom and dearly loved mother to Darren, Jason and Tristan. Predeceased by her sons Keith and Niall. Deeply regretted by Ashing and Kimberly, her sister Vera, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Rosary at 8pm on Sunday evening. Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Andrew Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of Andrew Geoghegan of Leeds, United Kingdom and formerly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.

Funeral Arrangements later.

John Dunphy - Cullohill

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of John Dunphy of Castle Park, Thurles, and formerly Cullohill.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart, Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Marette (Margaret), sons Aongus, Eoin and Lorcan, daughter Ailish, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaith, Ellen, Jack, Cian, Ruan, Fiadh, Saoirse and Fionn, daughters-in-law Alison, Jane and Michelle, son-in-law Christy, brothers Canon Larry (Urlingford) and Paddy (Cullohill), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Monday 10th Oct. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church graveyard, Durrow, Co. Laois. (approx arrival 1pm). The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.