Portlaoise Parish recruitment drive in Laois for new volunteers

Portlaoise Parish is on a recruitment drive to find people who want to be part of new ministry teams.

The parish, which is one of the biggest in the Dioceses of Kildare and Leighlin, says it is already lucky to have many dedicated volunteers in ministries

While there are already lots of established ways to get involved volunteers are being sought for new teams.

"There are also some new ministry groups that will be formed in our parish very soon such as our Funeral Ministry Team. We need all areas of our parish to help us to make our parish a place for all," said the appeal.

Apart from the funeral group, volunteers are also sought for the Baptism Team, Play and Pray Group, Altar Server (from 3rd class), Readers, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion

The appeal was issued in the recent Portlaoise Parish Linkup newsletter.