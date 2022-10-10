Major works planned for Laois Heritage Centre

Laois County Council is seeking a contractor to carry out conservation works on Timahoe Heritage Centre.

The extensive contract includes work on the roof, floors, plumbing, electrical, painting and glazing. The tender states that a bat specialist will need to be employed during any works that put bats at risk.

Timahoe Heritage Centre is located in a former Church of Ireland in the village of Timahoe that dates from around 1840. The centre stands beside the impressive 12th century round tower.

The remarkably well-maintained tower stands on the site of a monastery established by Saint Mochua in the 7th century. In recent years, Tigh Mochua Le Chéile, a local organisation set up to enhance the village, approached Catherine Casey the Heritage Officer of Co Laois, with a view to having such work carried out.

Tigh Mochua Le Chéile plan to harness the tourist potential of the area and transform it into an attraction to rival Glendalough’s famous tower in Wicklow. Their efforts have contributed to the tender being issued for a contractor to carry out the conservation work to Timahoe Heritage Centre.

According to tender documents, the scope of works consists of like-for-like exterior repair of the roof, rainwater goods, windows, and doors along with the proposed modernisation of the heritage centre internally.

“Works include the improved stud partition layout of the nave and vestry and upgrade of reception desk, coffee dock, kitchenette, and WC. Works will also include upgrade of internal floors, painting of internal walls and the upgrading of electrical and mechanical services throughout,” the tender states.

The tender for the contract is live and contractors have until November 1 to apply for the contract.