Search

10 Oct 2022

Major works planned for Laois Heritage Centre

heritage week

Timahoe Round Tower

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council is seeking a contractor to carry out conservation works on Timahoe Heritage Centre. 

The extensive contract includes work on the roof, floors, plumbing, electrical, painting and glazing. The tender states that a bat specialist will need to be employed during any works that put bats at risk. 

Timahoe Heritage Centre is located in a former Church of Ireland in the village of Timahoe that dates from around 1840. The centre stands beside the impressive 12th century round tower. 

The remarkably well-maintained tower stands on the site of a monastery established by Saint Mochua in the 7th century.  In recent years, Tigh Mochua Le Chéile, a local organisation set up to enhance the village, approached Catherine Casey the Heritage Officer of Co Laois, with a view to having such work carried out. 

Tigh Mochua Le Chéile plan to harness the tourist potential of the area and transform it into an attraction to rival Glendalough’s famous tower in Wicklow. Their efforts have contributed to the tender being issued for a contractor to carry out the conservation work to  Timahoe Heritage Centre. 

According to tender documents, the scope of works consists of like-for-like exterior repair of the roof, rainwater goods, windows, and doors along with the proposed modernisation of the heritage centre internally. 

IN PICTURES: Historic family fun at the Timahoe Heritage Festival

“Works include the improved stud partition layout of the nave and vestry and upgrade of reception desk, coffee dock, kitchenette, and WC. Works will also include upgrade of internal floors, painting of internal walls and the upgrading of electrical and mechanical services throughout,” the tender states. 

The tender for the contract is live and contractors have until November 1 to apply for the contract.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media