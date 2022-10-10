Vacant property refurbishment grant to be extended to rural Laois

The Croí Cónaithe scheme which helps with the refurbishment of vacant properties in towns is to be extended to all cities and rural areas, Laois TD Charlie Flanagan has said.

Under the scheme, grants of up to €50,000 are available to bring a property back into use as a principal private residence.

Dep Flanagan, who has previously called for the scheme to be extended to rural areas, said the decision to extend was essential in these times of high house prices and limited availability of rental properties in rural areas. Up to now the scheme has been restricted to towns with a population over 400.

“The expansion of Croí Cónaithe from towns to cities and rural areas is the right step to take” he said.

“We need to open the scheme up to vacant or derelict property, regardless of whether the property is in or outside the town. We all know this is where some of the very best value can be achieved for home buyers,” Dep Flanagan said.

“The public have seen what is possible from TV programmes such as ‘Cheap Irish Homes’, ‘Room to Improve’ and the ‘Great House Revival’ and the appetite is there to see such properties being restored for current and future generations of families in county Laois,” he remarked.

The decision to extend the eligibility for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant was confirmed in the Seanad last week and is expected to be in place for November.

“This is something which all my colleagues in Fine Gael sought following the launch of the scheme. I welcome the decision which has been made and thank Minister Peter Burke for the proactive decision which has been taken on this matter."

“The scope is now there to bring in far more than the target of 2,000 properties by 2025. I know young individuals and couples will welcome this change to the scheme’s criteria and it will allow many families the opportunity to live in their childhood communities and be near older family members,” said Dep Flanagan.

“It will unquestionably have a positive impact on rural communities, here in Laois. When the vacant property refurbishment grant is combined with SEAI grant assistance, it makes taking on a vacant or derelict property a more feasible and affordable option,” he concluded.