Laois businesses announced as finalists in the 2022 Pakman Awards

Repak has announced that Laois businesses, CJ Sheeran Limited and Enva Ireland Limited have been shortlisted for a 2022 Pakman Award.

The Pakman Awards are Ireland’s leading environmental and sustainability awards and recognises excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups and initiatives in Ireland.

CJ Sheeran Limited, has been nominated in the Business Recycling Champion category and for the Waste Prevention Award.

CJ Sheeran Limited are Ireland’s largest used pallet recovery operator, recovering and recycling in excess of 1.5 million used pallets per annum.

The business has recognised that timber pallets are wholly recyclable and by doing so significantly extends the carbon sink effect on timber.

The business offers the best Green, Lean and Clean Pallet Solutions in the industry allowing customers access to an environmentally friendly waste disposal alternative to landfill.

Portlaoise based Enva Ireland Limited, has been nominated in the Waste Recovery Operator – Household and Commercial award category.

Enva Ireland is committed to meeting the needs of local communities today without impacting the ability of future generations to do the same.

Their systems and waste management solutions aim to reduce the impact waste can have on the environment, and they are always trying to find new and innovative ways to recycle and maintain customer's waste.

Enva Ireland uses firmly established re-use markets for recycled materials which is operated by a highly qualified team who has combined experience in delivering first class environmental results.

Now in its eighth year, the Pakman Awards honour organisations, individuals, and community initiatives who have made incredible efforts to make a difference to the environment and help us live in a circular economy.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony, taking place on Friday the 28th of October in The Marker Hotel, Dublin.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

The Pakman Awards have huge importance in acknowledging those who are committed to innovation in waste management and are dedicated in their efforts to meet Ireland's recycling targets set out by EU legislation.

Winning a Pakman Award is regarded as the most prestigious environmental accolade in Ireland.

“As part of our charity giving, this year, each finalist will get the opportunity to nominate their chosen charity who will be put into a draw on the night of the awards ceremony. A number of draws will take place at the event and the nominated charities will be in with a chance of winning a cash donation.”

Commenting on the 2022 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said, “This year, we’ve recognised a number of organisational and community led innovative initiatives that showcase a determination to reducing waste, recycle more and contributing to a greener Ireland.

“We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday the 28th of October .”