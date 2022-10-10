Official Laois book of condolences in Portlaoise for Cresslough explosion victims

The scene after the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: North West Newspix
Laois people who wish to extend their sympathies to the families of victims and the community of Creeslough in Co Donegal can do so in County Hall Portlaoise this week
Laois County Council has announced that it will facilitate the public this week.
The council says that as a mark of respect to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, a book of condolences will be opened at the offices of Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise from 10 am Tuesday, October 11th 2022 for all members of the public who may wish to sign it.
"Laois County Council would like to express deepest condolences to the victim’s families and friends at this very difficult time," said a statement.
Ten people were killed after an explosion in a services station in the heart of the coastal community on Friday, October 7. A number of other people were injured some critically.
