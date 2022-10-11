Search

11 Oct 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Matthew O'Meara - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 9 of Matthew O'Meara of Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise and late of Windgap Co Kilkenny.

In the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Loving father to Louise, Matthew, Yvonne, Mary, Stephen and Jason . Deeply regretted by his loving family. Grandchildren, nephews, nieces. Brothers in law Paddy and Timmy. Sons in law, daughters in law. Neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Nicholas' Church Windgap. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Henry - Ballacolla

The death took place on Saturday, October 8 of Kathleen (Katie) Henry (née Cahill-Cashin) of Ballacolla.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff at the Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her Parents, sister Cecilia (Beesley) and her brother Richard (son). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, brothers Pauric and Tom, sisters Maureen and Breda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballacolla this Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm.

Funeral Mass this Tuesday (Oct. 11th.) in The Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballacolla at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. 

