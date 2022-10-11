American woman who died in Laois holiday accident named

The American tourist who died in Laois at the Rock of Dunamase has been named as Laura Jones.

From the State of Colorado, Ms Jones was aged 59 when she lost her life after being struck by a car at the historic Laois landmark while on holiday with family in Ireland on Friday, October 7.

Gardaí have confirmed that a post mortem has been carried out on her remains.

Her husband, aged in his 60s, who was injured in the accident, remains in Ireland as do her two adult daughters who were also on vacation Ireland.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred at 1.10 pm on Friday last. The working on the basis that the deceased died from injuries sustained after the car impact propelled her into stone wall that surrounds the Rock Church at the foot of the ruins where visitors park.

Gardaí continue to appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. They are especially interest in the movements of an 06 blue Ford Focus in the roads around the area.

Gardaí arrested and later released a young Laois man who was aged in his late teens in connection with the collission. Two other occupants of the vehicle involved in the collision were not detained.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on any of the approach roads to the Rock of Dunamase between 1pm and 1:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.