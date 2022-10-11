Search

11 Oct 2022

Explainer: What are the lump sums and cost of living benefits cope with surging prices

Explainer: Lump sum payments and other cost of living benefits revealed by Laois Minister

Government announces helps which it hopes will keep people afloat

Conor Ganly

Government approved cost of living and lump sum payments and timeframes to help people in Laois cope with soaring prices include the following:

  • A doubling of Child Benefit on November 1st, which will support 639,000 families in respect of 1.2 million children.
  • An Autumn Double Payment next week, benefitting 1.4 million people.
  • €500 Disability Support Grant will be paid next month to people with disabilities
  • Also secured as part of the Budget was a €400 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment. This will be paid on the week commencing November 14th to 370,000 households.
  • During the same week, a €500 lump sum Working Family Payment will be paid to 44,000 households.
  • There will also be a €200 lump sum payment to the 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.
  • €500 Carer’s Support Grant will be provided to the country’s carers during the week commencing November 21st.
  • Christmas Bonus Double Payment will be paid on the week commencing December 5th.

The payment dates for each of the Lump Sum Supports are outlined below:

  • Autumn Cost of Living Double Payment  Payment date week commencing October 17
  • Double Child Benefit Payment payment date November 1
  • Fuel Allowance Lump Sum of €400 week commencing November 14
  • €200 payment to people in receipt of Living Alone Allowance week commencing November 14
  • €500 Cost of Living Payment to those in receipt of Working Family Payment week commencing November 14
  • €500 Disability Support Grant to people receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension week commencing November 14
  • €500 Carer's Support Grant week commencing November 21

REVEALED: When will people receive cost-of-living lump sum payments?

The payment dates for the €1.2billion cost-of-living supports introduced as part of Budget 2023 were revealed by the Department of Social Protection. 

