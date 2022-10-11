Leinster Express / Laois Live Laois Senior Football team of the year 2022

Last Sunday on a dreadfully wet day in Portlaoise, Portarlington won their third successive Laois Senior Football Championship. They beat rivals and neighbours O'Dempseys by a scoreline of 2-13 to 0-8. With the championship now concluded, it is time to reveal our 2022 team of the year.
1. Scott Osborne (Goalkeeper/Portarlington)
Osborne has played a huge role between the sticks for the champions. Saved a penalty in the final. His finest moment came in injury time of the semi-final when he pulled of a remarkable save that effectively kept Portarlington's dream of three in a row alive.
