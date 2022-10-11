Laois resident on ten points has case adjourned for a year

Search

12 Oct 2022

Man appeared at Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

11 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

A man with ten penalty points who was driving while holding a mobile phone has had his case adjourned for a year.

Aaron Bergin, 29, of Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix admitted using the mobile phone while driving on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise on November 26 last.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick asked that the case be adjourned as her client “currently has ten penalty points” .

She asked Judge Andrew Cody to adjourn “in the hope that some of the penalty points would be removed” by then and he won’t be disqualified. 

She said her client had taken a work related call while using a vehicle that didn’t have bluetooth. She said if he gets more penalty points “essentially he won’t be able to work.”  

“Don't take that as a precedent,” Judge Cody warned Ms Fitzpatrick as he agreed to the one year adjournment. He put the case back to October 5, 2023.

